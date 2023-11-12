Which fighters won bonuses at UFC 295? Here's everyone who took home $50K

UFC 295 more than lived up to the hype at the Madison Square Garden in New York, and the UFC bonuses handed out to fighters for the event are good proof of it.

All the fights on the main card ended in knockouts. All the main card winners were thus declared recipients of the 'Performance of the Night' bonus and took home an additional sum of $50,000 each. So the fighters that received the bonus were Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall, Jessica Andrade, Benoit Saint-Denis and Diego Lopes.

Alex Pereira locked horns against Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC 295. 'Poatan' defeated Prochazka via second-round knockout to capture his second title in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall faced off against Sergei Pavlovich in a heavyweight showdown for the interim title. Aspinall made light work of his opponent and became only the third British fighter to hold a UFC title.

Jessica Andrade and Mackenzie Dern competed in a strawweight scrap on the main card of UFC 295. Andrade broke her three-fight skid with an impressive second-round knockout against Dern.

Benoit Saint-Denis continued his impressive run in the UFC as he scored a brutal head-kick knockout against Matt Frevola in just over 90 seconds of the first round.

Diego Lopes and Pat Sabatini opened up the UFC 295 main card in a featherweight encounter. Lopes made light work of his opponent and finished him in the opening minutes of the fight.

Nazim Sadykhov and Viacheslav Borshchev blew the roof off the Madison Square Garden arena in a thrilling back-and-forth encounter. The fight ended in a majority draw, with 29-28, 28-28 and 28-28 on the three judges scorecards.

Their bout was declared the 'Fight of the Night', and both fighters received a $50,000 bonus for their efforts.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates