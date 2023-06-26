"We are the 7 bucks boys" - African UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo to meet 'The Rock' after Twitter exchange about being broke

Themba Gorimbo picked up his first UFC win when he defeated Takashi Sato at UFC Fight Night 223. Following the bout, 'The Answer' took to Twitter to reveal that he was practically broke going into the fight leading to an exchange with 'The Rock'. The welterweight contender recently revealed that a meeting between the two is in the works.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Gorimbo stated:

"I realized it's The Rock who mentioned me in his story about the seven dollars then I'm like, 'Oh, snap, I now remember he also had the seven dollars story...' And it's just great that we can share this story. Me and him, we are the seven bucks boys. I think now you know. Seven is my lucky number."

He added:

"We are going to meet The Rock. He's such a nice guy. For me, it's just the meeting - it's crazy, it's crazy, it's surreal to be honest that The Rock wants to meet me. I mean, it's everyone's dream to meet The Rock, but this is the other way around. The Rock wants to meet me. I'm so excited and I'm grateful. I hope this life I'm living, I hope these things happening to me, can inspire somebody one day."

Catch Themba Gorimbo's comments on The Rock below (1:23):

Gorimbo did not give details on when he will meet The Rock, however, he did share that the meeting will take place very soon. He noted that the wrestling superstar-turned-actor remains committed to helping him. 'The Answer' shared that he will ask for his story to be turned into a movie.

What did The Rock say to Themba Gorimbo?

Following his victory at UFC Fight Night 223, Themba Gorimbo took to Twitter to share the struggles he faced leading up to the bout, tweeting:

"This was the money left i had before the fight and now God granted me a good win and it’s going to be a great one going forward. If it wasn’t for the free @ufc meals I started to receive after I signed the fight i would probably be singing a different story . Grateful."

The Rock caught wind of the tweet, responding:

"This is f’n crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories. $7.49 in this fighter’s bank account. I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind. Got your back, brother. I’ll help. You got this. I’ll be in touch @TheAnswerMMA #hardestworkersintheroom"

Check out the exchange between Themba Gorimbo and The Rock below:

Themba T L Gorimbo @TheAnswerMMA

If it wasn’t for the free

The Rock has come a long way from having just $7 to his name as he is worth $800 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His production company was named Seven Bucks Productions, ensuring that the global superstar does not forget where he started.

