"We didn't actually see commitment commitment" - Max Holloway not entirely sure if Conor McGregor would comeback

Max Holloway is skeptical on whether Conor McGregor will make a return to the UFC octagon.

Holloway sat down for a recent interview with The MacLife. McGregor is his former opponent. The two former featherweight kings fought back in 2013 with the Irishman claiming a decision win.

Holloway, when asked if he would like to have a rematch against 'The Notorious' in the near future, stated that he is unsure whether Conor McGregor is committed to making a UFC return.

"It comes when it comes. That's the way I think. Conor gonna fight who he wants to fight. He still gotta commit to comeback....We didn't actually see commitment commitment."

McGregor has been out of action since suffering a freak leg break during his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier. While he has been uploading training footage on social media, Holloway is not sure how dedicated McGregor is to a UFC return.

The Hawaiian pointed out that his former opponent is in a position where he can enjoy a lifetime of vacation. He further added that that is the goal for every fighter and he wouldn't blame the former two-division champion if he never returns to fighting again.

Max Holloway fights Alexander Volkanovski this weekend in a legacy fight

Max Holloway is set to fight Alexander Volkanovski for the third time in his career this weekend at UFC 276. The featherweight title fight will occupy the co-main event slot on the card.

The duo first collided at the UFC 245 pay-per-view, with the Australian claiming a win to dethrone Holloway. Yet another decision win for Volkanovski followed in the rematch at UFC 251. However, many were skeptical of the judges' call in the razor-close second fight.

They will settle the debate as the two best 145-pounders of all time clash once again at UFC 276. Interestingly enough, they will take up the co-main event spot for the third time as they didn't headline in the last two contests also. Considering the level of both contestants, this fact might seem a little bizarre.

The event this weekend will be headlined by the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.

