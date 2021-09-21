"We weren't allowed to do things to him" - Alexander Volkanovski reveals that he wasn't allowed to prank Brian Ortega on TUF, even though 'T-City' repeatedly did so

Alexander Volkanovski will defend his UFC featherweight title against Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC 266 this Saturday.

The pair coached the comeback season of the UFC's reality show The Ultimate Fighter (TUF 29) this year. Over the course of the show, Ortega and Volkanovski developed some friction.

'The Great' recently appeared on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. He revealed that he was not allowed to prank Ortega, even though 'T-City' did not face any trouble getting away with his own pranks. Alexander Volkanovski said:

"They [show producers] had rules in play that we weren't allowed to do things to him. I'll put it this way, there was no rules on our way, you know. It was like, anything goes for us."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Alexander Volkanovski recalls an incident where he was not allowed to carry out a prank similar to one carried out on him by Ortega

Alexander Volkanovski also referred back to a prank that Brian Ortega had played on his car. The Australian was inside the UFC Apex when Ortega and his team began working on his car in the parking lot.

Ortega and his team removed the wheels off Alexander Volkanovski's car and placed donkeys wearing Team Volkanovski jerseys close to the vehicle. However, the champion was not allowed to return the favor.

"We weren't allowed to touch his car. So, we ended up getting his keys and mind you, he just did a prank on our cars. He just messed with our cars, we laughed about it. Again, do whatever you want with us, we're well and good with it. I'm used to the bait, I'm used to pranks. Living in Australia, you know what I mean? That's how us boys roll, that's just how we are. So, I thought it was great, the banter was good. Now, we got his keys. he left his keys in the gym. We go to the producers [and say], 'Oh, we've got his keys. We're gonna, you know, mess with his car.' Obviously we're not going to break his car or do any damage to it. But the producers said], 'No no, we're not allowed, we're under strict rules, we can't touch his car...' all this type of stuff."

UFC_AUSNZ @UFC_AUSNZ



🇦🇺 @AlexVolkanovski defends his title this SUNDAY at SIX DAYS TO GO 🏆🇦🇺 @AlexVolkanovski defends his title this SUNDAY at #UFC266 SIX DAYS TO GO 🏆



🇦🇺 @AlexVolkanovski defends his title this SUNDAY at #UFC266 https://t.co/ELt8DWlTqo

Edited by Harvey Leonard