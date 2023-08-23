“We almost had it boys” - UFC’s Ariane Lipski leaves fans disappointed after promising to keep her OF wholesome and PG

Fans are disappointed about Ariane Lipski’s OnlyF*ns featuring non-sexual content.

Over the past few years, OnlyF*ns has become a source of income for athletes and celebrities with a fanbase. Most OF content features NSFW content, but some people use the social media platform to showcase their training schedule and everyday life.

Lipski, an unranked UFC women’s flyweight fighter, recently joined OnlyF*ns with the intention of keeping things PG. She made the announcement on Instagram with the caption being translated from Portuguese to English:

“@onlyfans 📣The solution is to the point!! I have news for you! I'm an ONLYF*NS now! That means you guys will get exclusive content like videos and lives of my workouts, training tips and dieting, you'll be able to keep up with how my weight cut works and fight week, I'll be showing a little more of what my day to day moments of fun plus answering messages from fans from all over the world! 🌎So go to my bio, click the link and sign up! Hope to see you guys there 😘”

Fans had mixed reactions to Ariane Lipski’s OnlyF*ns announcement, including the following people saying:

“We almost had it boys.”

“Ironically this is the kinda stuff I would consider subscribing too. But now I can't have only fans be popping up on my bank statements”

“LMAO the nerds thinking it’s gonna be nudity 😂😂😂💀”

“You are one on a very short list I pray keeps it wholesome and PG.”

“D*mn! Just when I got excited😢😢😢 for all the stuff you said, you dont have to create an onlyfans profile😢😢😢”

What’s next for Ariane Lipski in the UFC?

Ariane Lipski made her UFC debut in January 2019. Things didn’t start as planned when she lost her first two Octagon appearances. Following her tough start, ‘Queen of Violence’ went 3-3 before showing massive improvements in 2023.

Lipski’s calendar year started with a unanimous decision win against JJ Aldrich in March. Four months later, the 29-year-old returned and secured a split-decision victory against Melissa Gato, extending her promotion record to 5-5.

‘Queen of Violence’ is unranked in the UFC women’s flyweight division, but she’s gained momentum after back-to-back wins. Lipski will likely draw a ranked opponent in her next fight to potentially start climbing the 125-pound rankings.