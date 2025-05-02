We asked A.I. to predict the winner of Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero (And it gave a definitive answer)

A Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero A.I. prediction has just been provided for the upcoming welterweight boxing match. Google's in-house A.I., Gemini, was consulted regarding the matchup, and its verdict considered both the strategic variables of the bout, as well as other, less tangible factors.

Among these factors are the effects that Garcia's mental state and year-long absence may have on his performance. However, due to 'KingRy's' lightning-quick hands, devastating left hook counter, and Romero's tendency to lunge into range with his power punches, a Garcia win is the A.I.'s favored outcome.

Gemini's Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero fight prediction

In fact, Gemini predicts a knockout for Garcia to take place within six to 9 rounds. While it recognized the threat that Romero poses as a powerful puncher himself, his sloppiness, overzealous offense, and defensive lapses will ultimately cost him the bout.

It will be a much-needed win for Garcia if it comes. His past year in the sport has been marred by controversy. Not only did he miss weight for his WBC super lightweight bout with Devin Haney, but an initial majority decision that was regarded as one of boxing's great upsets was eventually overturned.

Garcia had tested positive for ostarine, a banned substance and performance-enhancing drug. Worse still, he incurred the wrath of the WBC, which banned him from any of its sanctioned bouts due to a racist and Islamophobic tirade he had embarked on on social media.

Garcia has since apologized for his past behavior, which drew concern from both the boxing world and those closest to him. His upcoming fight with Rolando Romero is his greatest shot at redemption.

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero will now be for a world title

When first scheduled, Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero lacked a world title for both men to fight over. Now, however, their matchup features the vacant WBA (Regular) welterweight championship belt, which both men will be eager to claim, especially Garcia, who has never been a true world champion.

He has held the interim WBC lightweight title, which he won in a seventh-round TKO win over Luke Campbell. Romero, meanwhile, held the WBA super lightweight title at one point, and the interim WBA lightweight strap.

