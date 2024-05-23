We asked AI to predict who will win the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall fight (& the answer might surprise boxing fans)

This Saturday features Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall as one of the weekend's boxing highlights, though Google's AI, Gemini, has struggled to identify a definitive winner. The pair's encounter will be a rematch two years in the making, with their first clash having taken place in 2022.

At the time, both men were undefeated, with Catterall having an edge in experience. It was a high-interest matchup. However, the outcome was anything but definitive. In fact, the result of Taylor's first meeting with Catterall drew tremendous controversy.

Check out the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall face-off:

The pair locked horns over Taylor's WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring light welterweight titles. Despite Catterall appearing to have been in the driver seat for most of the bout, Taylor was declared the winner via split-decision. The outcome was widely contested, and AI appears to agree, to a slight extent.

According to Google's Gemini AI, Catterall is the betting favorite despite having previously lost to Taylor. Moreover, the AI prediction takes Taylor's current form into account, namely his recent loss to Teofimo Lopez, which cost the Scotsman his WBO and The Ring light welterweight belts.

AI's prediction for Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

Despite the slight edge Catterall holds in the eyes of disgruntled fans, Gemini did not commit to a clear-cut prediction. Instead, it suggested that either boxer has a similar probability of emerging victorious come fight night. It also suggested that there will be no stoppage.

While neither fighter is short on punching power, Gemini believes that neither Catterall nor Taylor will finish the other and that the bout would be decided on points.

The Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall prediction hinges on the former's current form

When both men locked horns, they were in their prime. Unfortunately, Josh Taylor, in particular, is battling a rising opinion from his detractors, who believe he's no longer the fighter that he once was despite being just 33 years old, with 20 professional boxing matches.

He hopes to set up a move to welterweight with a potential win over Catterall. His opponent, however, believes that he was robbed of a certain win and aims to prove that this Saturday, especially if he does indeed face an over-the-hill Taylor.