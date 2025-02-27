We asked AI to predict the winner of Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 (And it gave a shocking reply)

The UFC 313 headliner, Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev, is viewed as one of the most awaited grudge matches of 2025. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the Pereira vs. Ankalaev winner, and it put forth an unexpected response.

The prediction alluded to MMA's innate unpredictability. It indicated that Pereira is a former Glory kickboxing middleweight and light heavyweight champion, as well as an ex-UFC middleweight champion, who's successfully made a mark in the UFC light heavyweight division and is its reigning champion.

'Poatan's' destructive KO power, especially his left hook, was hailed. Apparently, despite his evolved takedown defense, he's still vulnerable in the grappling department.

Meanwhile, Ankalaev's well-rounded skill set, tremendous wrestling and grappling prowess, elite fight IQ, powerful striking, composure, deftness at controlling a fight and high victory rate were praised.

The prediction listed the fight's key factors as being Pereira's striking and Ankalaev's grappling, Pereira's takedown defense, Ankalaev's pacing and control and finally, Pereira's extraordinary KO power.

In their striker vs. grappler matchup, Pereira's striking brilliance is irrefutable. Ankalaev, however, is deft at pacing, control, and tiring his foes out. As such, he could nullify Pereira's formidable striking, which still remains a threat because of the latter's one-strike KO power.

The three potential scenarios listed were Ankalaev winning via grappling dominance, Pereira using his KO power to win, or a decision win for either fighter.

If Ankalaev executes a control-heavy grappling-centric game plan, he could win. Alternatively, if Pereira keeps the fight on the feet, he could connect with a finishing strike. Thirdly, Ankalaev could bag a points victory by controlling the fight with his wrestling, or Pereira could outpoint him by landing bigger strikes. Google's Gemini ultimately deemed Ankalaev as a slight favorite, owing to his well-roundedness.

Reaffirming MMA's unpredictability, it implied the fight could go either way. Additionally, it indicated that the combatants' mental and physical conditions on fight night could greatly alter the fight's outcome.

UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev prediction -- Fighter who beat Ankalaev picks him to defeat 'Poatan'

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (12-2 MMA) is scheduled to defend his light heavyweight strap against Magomed Ankalaev (19-1, 1 draw, 1 No Contest). They'll headline UFC 313 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., on March 8, 2025.

Speaking to talkSPORT MMA in late 2024, Paul Craig, who's the only fighter to defeat Ankalaev thus far, picked him to dethrone Pereira. Craig underscored that Ankalaev is more well-rounded than the Brazilian champion, which is why he would give Ankalaev the edge over 'Poatan.'

He said:

"I'm gonna bet on Ankalaev to get that victory. I just believe he's got more tools."

Watch Craig's assessment below (8:20):

