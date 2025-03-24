We asked AI to predict the winner of Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City (And it gave a perfect reply)

The UFC Mexico City event is set to be headlined by Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg on March 29. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the Moreno-Erceg fight's winner, and it put forth a perfect response.

The AI suggested that various elements ought to be considered when breaking down a matchup of this sort. The key factors listed were namely -- experience, both fighters' respective skill sets, home turf advantage, and momentum.

It indicated that Brandon Moreno possesses a greater amount of high-level experience than his Australian opponent, which also includes Moreno's history of having competed in various championship matches. The Mexican combatant's experience in such high-pressure scenarios would help him at UFC Mexico City. Alternatively, Erceg has talent but is somewhat new to the upper echelons.

Though both combatants are well-rounded in regard to skills, Moreno boasts a more robust submission and grappling arsenal and has excellent striking prowess. Also, they'll clash in Moreno's home country, Mexico. As such, the support and energy could tremendously boost his chances of winning, handing him a mammoth home turf advantage.

Moreno is fresh off a victory and is attempting to rebuild momentum in order to ascend to the top of the 125-pound division again. On the other hand, Erceg is a hungry combatant, who's aiming to solidify that he's a top-tier fighter at 125 pounds.

The prediction entailed that with Brandon Moreno's well-rounded skill set, experience, and the incredible atmosphere in his home country, he's the surefire favorite to emerge victorious at UFC Mexico City. He'll likely bag the win via decision because he's capable of controlling the matchup's pace and dictating where it's contested.

Moreover, it's likely that the Mexican could defeat Steve Erceg via submission, owing to his elite grappling skills. However, Erceg is also a truly skilled combatant and could ensure that the fight is extremely competitive.

Ultimately, whilst acknowledging MMA's innate unpredictability, the AI predicted that Moreno would emerge victorious, most probably via decision. It added that there's also a strong probability of a submission win for him.

UFC Mexico City -- A look at Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg's recent form

Brandon Moreno's most recent fight witnessed him defeat Amir Albazi via unanimous decision in November 2024, snapping a two-fight losing streak. Moreno (22-8, 2 draws) is a former two-time UFC flyweight champion. 'The Assassin Baby' has long been beheld as one of the best flyweights.

As for Australia's Steve Erceg, he's a one-time UFC flyweight title challenger. While he hasn't been able to capture UFC gold yet, Erceg (12-3 MMA) is still counted among his division's most skilled fighters. 'Astro Boy' is coming off the first stoppage defeat of his professional MMA career, having lost via TKO against Kai Kara-France in August 2024. He's on a two-fight losing streak.

Moreno and Erceg are booked to headline the UFC Mexico City card at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, on March 29, 2025. The consensus is that their flyweight showdown's winner could enter the title picture in the division that's currently ruled by UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, whom Moreno is no stranger to.

