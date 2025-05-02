We asked AI to predict the winner of Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull (And it gave a detailed answer)

A Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull AI prediction is in order. The legendary Mexican pugilist faces a rising Cuban underdog in an undisputed super middleweight title fight. Gemini, Google's in-house AI, was consulted for its thoughts on the matchup, and its take was not an uncommon one.

Many expect Álvarez to emerge victorious come fight night, and so does Gemini. Álvarez's experience against higher-level competition, skill-set, and fight IQ are all factors that the AI prediction believes swing the fight firmly in his favor. Scull, while serviceable, is ironically, as the bigger man, punching above his weight.

The A.I. Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull fight prediction

Álvarez is among the greatest boxers of all time, while Scull is barely-known name outside of boxing's hardcore circles. Gemini didn't discount the possibility of a knockout in Álvarez's favor, but a unanimous decision is regarded as the more likely outcome, as six of his last foes all went to decision against him.

The truth of the matter is that the matchup is merely a tune-up fight for Álvarez, who is expected to face fellow all-time great and pound-for-pound best candidate Terence Crawford later this year. It is one of only two matchups the boxing fandom is interested in for Álvarez.

The other is a bout with the devastating David Benavidez, who is coming off a light heavyweight title win over David Morrell, against whom he captured the division's WBA (Regular) belt. Unfortunately, Álvarez has been less than interested in facing Benavidez, despite the latter's persistent callouts, leading to ducking accusations.

The Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull fight is a super middleweight reunification title bout

Heading into the Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull, both men hold world championship belts. Álvarez, though, is in possession of most of the super middleweight division's titles, with the WBA, WBC, and WBO straps all held by him. By contrast, Scull only has the IBF belt.

The bout will be Scull's first crack at undisputed championship status. However, for Álvarez, it is his chance to become a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion, the first in the history of boxing.

