We asked AI to predict the winner of Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn (And it gave a detailed answer)

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn has captured the imagination of the boxing world. Ahead of their middleweight bout this weekend, Google's in-house A.I., Gemini, was consulted for a prediction. Eubank Jr. and Benn are two wildly different boxers in both style and stature, which Gemini took into account.

As the larger and more experienced fighter, Eubank Jr. is favored by the A.I. to emerge victorious come fight night via late stoppage or unanimous decision. However, it did not discount Benn's chances of winning, highlighting his youth and punching power as attributes that could swing the bout in his favor.

The Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn A.I. prediction

Besides Eubank Jr.'s size and experience advantage at the world championship level, he is also stepping into the fight with a cooler head, having riled Benn up in the lead-up to the bout at various points. Benn is hotheaded and runs the risk of gassing himself out by trying to take Eubank Jr.'s head off once the bell rings.

Furthermore, an asterisk has been next to Benn's performances since his return from a suspension due to a doping violation. He has fought twice now and has, curiously, lacked the punching power that had defined his previous fights. Worse still, the explosiveness of his style was nowhere to be seen.

If he, in any way, resembles the fighter he has returned as against Eubank Jr., the bout could be a shutout for his rival. Granted, Eubank Jr. has not seemed himself as of late either, though his slow decline has been chalked up to the effects of aging. Unless he's a complete shell of his former self, he should win.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn is a repeat of their fathers' rivalry

Long before Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn were frothing at the mouth to face each other, their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, were at the top of the boxing world. The two men locked horns on Nov. 18,1990, for the WBO middleweight championship.

Check out Chris Eubank Sr. vs. Nigel Benn:

Their bout has become the stuff of middleweight legend, with Eubank Sr. defeating Benn in a war via 9th-round TKO. They would eventually have a rematch three years later on Oct. 9. This time, though, the bout ended in a draw.

