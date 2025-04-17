We asked AI to predict the winner of Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo (And it gave a detailed reply)

The Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo A.I. prediction is here. Google's in-house A.I., Gemini, provided strategic and tactical analysis of the upcoming women's flyweight title fight. The matchup, which headlines a Golden Boy Promotions card, is a high-profile one.

Not only will Fundora be putting her undisputed women's flyweight title on the line, but she will also be risking her undefeated record against a fellow unbeaten fighter. However, according to Gemini, she has little to be concerned over, as the A.I. prediction heavily favors her to win.

Gemini's Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo predictions

Gemini outlined all of Fundora's advantages. She is significantly taller than Badillo, noticeably more powerful, and fights from a southpaw stance that is difficult for orthodox fighters to deal with. Furthermore, her reach advantage will allow her to snipe Badillo from a much longer range than her foe can return fire from.

To that end, Gemini predicted a fairly convincing unanimous decision win for the women's undisputed flyweight queen. However, it didn't completely dismiss the possibility of a major upset in the main event. Badillo will have to find a means of closing the distance against Fundora.

Unfortunately for Badillo, it is a tall order. This has been the reality all of Fundora's opponents have faced. In fact, this is a predicament that puzzles all of her brother's opponents as well, as the Fundora siblings tower over everyone else in their respective divisions.

However, boxing is no stranger to uspets, and Badillo will have to use every bit of her boxing skill to overcome the biggest challenge of her career to date.

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo: Comparing both women's records

The Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo fight pits two undefeated fighters against each other. Fundora, the undisputed women's flyweight champion, is 15-0 with seven stoppages on her record. By comparison, her foe, Badillo, is 19-0-1. While she's more experienced, she has a lower knockout percentage.

Across 19 wins, Badillo has only ever managed to stop three opponents. She will be outgunned and outsized against Fundora, who has more experience against top-tier competition, despite having five fewer fights than Badillo.

