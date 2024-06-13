We asked AI to predict the winner of Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin (and it had the perfect reply)

The upcoming Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin boxing match has just received its own prediction, courtesy of Gemini, more colloquially known as Google AI. The bout is a championship contest, with Davis defending his WBA lightweight strap against Martin, one of many challengers 'Tank' has faced.

Their bout is notable for pitting two undefeated fighters in the prime of their youth against one another. Both men have their own unique advantages, with Davis being, by far, the more powerful puncher, having won almost every single one of his fights via knockout. Furthermore, he also possesses a great deal of speed.

Check out the tense Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin face-off:

Similarly, Martin is quick himself, especially in his footwork. Despite being a respectable hitter with good pop in his punches, 'The Ghost' isn't a power-puncher like 'Tank,' whose blows have stopped the likes of fellow power-puncher and formerly undefeated fighter Ryan Garcia. But what does Google AI think?

As it turns out, Gemini—much like the oddsmakers—favors Davis to emerge victorious, citing his well-known advantages of punching power and experience. 'Tank' is a longtime champion, having defended the WBA (Regular) lightweight and WBA (Super) super featherweight and IBF super featherweight titles since 2017.

He has faced far better opposition, like Garcia himself, who he stopped with a body shot, as well as Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz, Héctor García, Rolando Romero, Mario Barrios, and Léo Santa Cruz. Come fight night, Google AI predicts a likely knockout or TKO in Davis' favor.

Google AI's prediction of the Davis vs. Martin boxing match

However, it doesn't discount Martin's own advantages, describing his slick movement and good skills. Martin has a good grasp on the fundamentals of boxing, and is well-coached, able to execute gameplans without fail. This, Google AI believes, could make an upset possible, even if unlikely.

Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin are both undefeated

Gervonta Davis is an unbeaten knockout artist, boasting a record that consists of 29 wins and no losses. Of those 29 wins, 27 have come by way of knockout/TKO, which is the kind of knockout percentage expected of a heavyweight, not a fighter who floats between super featherweight and light welterweight.

Similarly, Martin is also undefeated. However, he is significantly less experienced, with a record of 18 wins and no losses. Moreover, he does not possess the kind of power that 'Tank' does, having knocked out/TKO'd 12 of his 18 foes, as opposed to Davis' 27 of 29.