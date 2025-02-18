We asked AI to predict the winner of Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong at UFC Seattle (And it offered two possible outcomes in reply)

The UFC Seattle fight card is booked to be headlined by a much-awaited showdown between Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the Cejudo vs. Yadong fight's winner, and it responded by offering two potential outcomes.

The AI indicated that Henry Cejudo's strengths include his incredible ground and pound capabilities, his history of having clinched an Olympic gold medal in the sport of freestyle wrestling, his evolving striking skills, and his championship-caliber experience.

On the other hand, it suggested that Cejudo's weaknesses were his being relatively older, his recent defeats inside the octagon, and his possibly being affected by ring rust because of having competed infrequently in recent years.

As for Song Yadong, his strengths were deemed to be his youth, robust takedown defense, powerful striking, and his current standing as a rising contender. On the contrary, Yadong's weaknesses were noted to be his supposed lack of experience against elite opposition and his vulnerability to game plans that are wrestling-heavy.

Moreover, the prediction entailed that the fight would basically come down to whether the American combatant could execute his wrestling against Yadong. If Cejudo could take him to the mat and control him over there, the likelihood of him winning is good.

Nevertheless, it emphasized that Yadong is a menacing foe in the striking department. Apparently, he could catch 'Triple C' with a KO strike, provided he's able to keep the fight on the feet.

The two possible outcomes listed were namely: Cejudo emerging victorious via decision and Yadong winning via KO/TKO.

For Cejudo to bag the victory on points, it's crucial for him to utilize his wrestling arsenal and control the matchup. Well, for Yadong to bag a KO/TKO victory at UFC Seattle, he'd have to ensure that the matchup stays on the feet and he connects with a significant strike.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the UFC Seattle headliner -- Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong

Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong: Michael Bisping underlines importance of UFC Seattle fight for 'Triple C'

Henry Cejudo is on a two-fight losing streak. The American's last fight witnessed him suffer a unanimous decision defeat against Merab Dvalishvili in February 2024. Meanwhile, Song Yadong is 1-1 in his last two fights. The Chinese combatant is coming off a unanimous decision defeat against Petr Yan in March 2024.

The Cejudo-Song bantamweight bout headlines UFC Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, U.S.A., on Feb. 22, 2025. In a TNT Sports breakdown, ex-UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping emphasized the matchup's significance for Cejudo.

Bisping alluded to the 38-year-old Cejudo (16-4 MMA) being an Olympic gold medalist, MMA great, and former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion. He implied that Cejudo's losses against champions and ex-champions like Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling could be excused.

However, he feels losing to the 27-year-old contender Yadong (21-8, 1 draw, 1 No Contest) would severely dent the older Cejudo's momentum. Bisping warned that a loss at UFC Seattle might mean retirement for Cejudo:

"But when your level is generally up here, when you're a legend, when you've achieved a two-weight division championship status and an Olympic champion, and then you go on a three-fight skid, it will one hundred percent be time to hang it up."

Check out Bisping's comments below (1:13):

