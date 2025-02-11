We asked AI to predict the winner of Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 102 (And it offered three possible outcomes in reply)

The headlining match of UFC Vegas 102, Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues, marks another exciting clash between two dangerous finishers in the middleweight division. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the Cannonier vs. Rodrigues winner and it put forth three likely outcomes.

The prediction noted that the clash was an evenly-matched fight between fearsome 185-pound KO artists. Speaking of Cannonier's strengths, it suggested that the American is an experienced veteran, a former UFC title challenger, and a KO power-boasting powerful striker. His good takedown defense was hailed, as was his accomplishment of having faced and defeated elite opposition.

Cannonier's weaknesses are that at 40+, he might be past his athletic prime. Also, he's on a two-fight losing streak and could be vulnerable to pressure fighting.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 102

The three potential scenarios predicted were: Cannonier winning via KO/TKO, Rodrigues winning via KO/TKO, and Rodrigues winning via decision.

Firstly, Cannonier's well-known counter-striking skills were alluded to. The prediction asserted that he boasts greater striking skills in this matchup and could land the finishing strike when Rodrigues is advancing forward.

Secondly, it was implied that if Rodrigues overburdens his American foe with power and pressure, he could bag a KO/TKO stoppage. Thirdly, if the Brazilian utilizes his ground-and-pound and wrestling to control the matchup, he could defeat Cannonier on the judges' scorecards.

Nevertheless, the AI, as it generally does, warned that anything could happen in an MMA fight and that the predictions are based on both combatants' fighting styles and past performances.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the UFC Vegas 102 headliner -- Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Gregory Rodrigues' strengths were noted to be his aggression, forward-advancing fighting style, KO power-boasting heavy hands, fearsome ground and pound, and the fact that he's on a three-fight win streak.

Apparently, the Brazilian's weaknesses are his supposed lack of experience against elite opposition and his overaggression that sometimes creates opportunities for the opponent. Additionally, it was highlighted that his chin, his ability to take a strike, has previously been questioned.

The biggest question is whether Cannonier could ensure that they fight at range and steer clear of his opponent's pressure at UFC Vegas 102. Cannonier would likely win if he could utilize his striking and experience to keep the Brazilian away.

That said, Rodrigues could secure the stoppage win if he could get close and connect with heavy hits.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the UFC Vegas 102 headlining match -- Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues: A look at their recent form ahead of UFC Vegas 102

Jared Cannonier (17-8 MMA) is booked to fight Gregory Rodrigues (16-5 MMA) in the headlining match of UFC Vegas 102 at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., on Feb. 15, 2025.

Cannonier has long been considered an elite middleweight. Regardless, 'The Killa Gorilla' has lost both of his latest octagon outings. The 40-year-old's most recent fight saw him suffer a unanimous decision defeat against Caio Borralho in August 2024.

Contrarily, the 32-year-old Gregory Rodrigues is on an upward trajectory at 185 pounds. 'Robocop' is on a three-fight win streak. He's fresh off a unanimous decision win over Christian Leroy Duncan in July 2024.

Expand Tweet

