We asked AI to predict the winner of Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady at UFC London (And it gave a definitive reply)

The UFC London headlining match pits former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards against rising star Sean Brady. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the Edwards vs. Brady showdown's winner, and it put forth a definitive response.

Listing the fight's key factors, the AI suggested that Edwards is a truly technical striking savant who boasts a robust clinch arsenal and tremendous distance control.

The Brit has proven his mettle and has adequate experience at the championship level, having fought and bested top-tier opposition. 'Rocky' has also displayed incredible takedown defense over the years and solidified that he's capable of defending himself against elite grapplers.

On the other hand, Brady's key factors were deemed to be his stellar Jiu-Jitsu background, dominant grappling prowess, and unrelenting nature in chasing takedowns and submissions. Although his striking has evolved, his grappling is still considered his main weapon. Out of all his opponents thus far, Edwards is regarded as the most skilled striker.

The prediction then entailed a few dynamics that could impact the matchup. Apparently, it's a classic fight between a striker (Edwards) and a grappler (Brady). It foresees Edwards attempting to keep the fight on the feet and use his edge in the striking department. On the contrary, Brady would aim to get close, score takedowns, and control his English foe on the ground.

It further indicated that the UFC London headliner would be an extremely competitive clash between two combatants with contrasting fighting styles. Edwards' evolved takedown defense and striking would be paramount for him.

Though Brady brings a fearsome ground game to the fight, 'Rocky' would likely fend off enough takedown attempts and win in the standup department. Edwards' striking skills and deftness at controlling the distance would be the difference-makers. Moreover, it implied that Edwards would likely win on the judges' scorecards.

The three elements to consider were namely takedown defense, striking, and Brady's persistence.

It's important for Edwards to defend the takedowns. As he's supposedly got a mammoth edge in the striking dominion, he could control the damage and pace in a striking-heavy contest. Nevertheless, Brady's unrelenting grappling pressure is a looming threat, and Edwards can't afford to err.

Ultimately, the AI definitively stated that Edwards would likely get the victory via unanimous decision. Regardless, it alluded that the outcome could change, given the volatile nature of the sport.

UFC London: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady -- A look at their recent form

England's Leon Edwards (22-4, 1 No Contest) and America's Sean Brady (17-1 MMA) are booked to headline UFC London at The O2 Arena in London, England, on March 22, 2025. The fight's winner is expected to enter the title picture at welterweight.

Edwards, who'd been unbeaten since December 2015, lost his UFC welterweight championship in his last octagon outing. He was outpointed by Belal Muhammad in their rematch in July 2024. Furthermore, Brady, whose lone loss was a TKO defeat against Muhammad in 2022, has won two consecutive fights. He last outpointed Gilbert Burns in September 2024.

