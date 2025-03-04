We asked AI to predict the winner of Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2 at UFC Vegas 104 (And it offered two possible outcomes in reply)

The UFC Vegas 104 card will be headlined by Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the Vettori vs. Dolidze rematch's winner, and it put forth two separate potential outcomes.

Ad

The AI alluded to MMA's innate unpredictability but gave a detailed assessment based on the combatants' styles, recent showings, and other pertinent information.

Listing both fighters' respective profiles, it suggested that Vettori boasts high-volume striking, unrelenting pressure, strong grappling, tremendous durability, strong willpower, incredible fight IQ, and is tough to finish. The Italian's fighting style entails utilizing constant pressure to wear his foes down.

Meanwhile, Dolidze was deemed to be a well-rounded combatant with a fearsome submission arsenal, powerful striking, and fight-ending ability. The Georgian's capability of explosive stoppages, including his history of knockout and submission wins, was hailed. Also, it was underscored that he's displayed evolution in his game, especially in his striking prowess.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the UFC Vegas 104 headliner -- Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2

The four factors to consider were namely: their previous encounter, fighting styles, recent form, and durability.

Ad

An analysis of their first encounter could make a difference in their upcoming encounter, showing what should and shouldn't be done. It'll be a showdown between Vettori's pressure-centric style and Dolidze's explosive style.

The rematch will boil down to whether 'The Italian Dream' can maintain his pressure and steer clear of Dolidze's power shots, or if the Georgian can take advantage of opportunities and secure the stoppage.

Their recent form inside the octagon could also impact their rematch. Vettori's extraordinary durability could be a difference-maker in the UFC Vegas 104 showdown.

Ad

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2, which would headline UFC Vegas 104

The AI favors Vettori to emerge victorious. Nevertheless, Roman Dolidze has considerable power and could score an upset win by connecting with a clean shot, winning via knockout or submission.

Ad

The two potential outcomes were -- Vettori winning via decision or Dolidze winning via stoppage.

If Vettori controls the fight's pace and outworks his foe, he'll win on points. However, Dolidze could possibly win via knockout or submission, given his skills and the threat he poses.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2, a matchup that headlines UFC Vegas 104

UFC Vegas 104: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2 -- Who won their first fight?

The first encounter between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze transpired at UFC 286 back in March 2023. Vettori bested Dolidze via unanimous decision on the three official judges' scorecards. However, some fans argued that Dolidze deserved the victory.

Ad

While Vettori is coming off a unanimous decision defeat against Jared Cannonier in June 2023, Dolidze is fresh off a TKO victory over Kevin Holland in October 2024.

Expand Tweet

Vettori and Dolidze's rematch will headline UFC Vegas 104, which goes down at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 15. It's a pivotal fight for both in their respective quests to win UFC gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.