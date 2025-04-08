We asked AI to predict the winner of Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 (And it gave a definitive prediction with reasoning)

The Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett fight co-headlines UFC 314 and is regarded as one of the most-awaited fights of April 2025. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the Chandler-Pimblett matchup's winner, and it put forth a definitive prediction alongside the pertinent reasoning.

The AI listed both fighters' MMA and UFC records, strengths, weaknesses, and recent form. It suggested that Chandler boasts an aggressive combat style, robust wrestling background, and explosive power. 'Iron' also has 11 wins via KO/TKO and seven submission wins to his name.

Chandler has supposedly displayed vulnerability, taking considerable damage, in his recent octagon appearances. He's coming off back-to-back defeats.

Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett boasts an unbeaten 6-0 record in the UFC, albeit he did suffer three defeats earlier in his career. 'The Baddy' was deemed to be a solid grappler with evolving striking, resilience, and a certain deftness at securing stoppage wins. Nevertheless, he tends to depend on his toughness and eats more strikes than needed.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

The prediction entailed that the UFC 314 co-headliner is an intriguing stylistic matchup, pitting Chandler's experience against Pimblett's momentum. Pimblett's momentum and well-rounded MMA arsenal could pose a threat to Chandler, as the Englishman would look to knock him out or submit him by capitalizing on Chandler's penchant for brawling.

Alternatively, Chandler has thunderous knockout power and experience against championship-caliber fighters. However, his chin/durability has come into question in recent fights. Also, the fight could tilt in the younger Pimblett's favor the longer it goes, putting his American foe's durability to the test.

The AI noted that it's made a nearly accurate prediction that Pimblett would emerge victorious, submitting Chandler in round three or four.

The reasoning behind it was that despite 'Iron's' KO power, Pimblett's cardio and grappling skills combined with Chandler's habit of brawling and taking damage could work in the Englishman's favor.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the UFC 314 co-headliner -- Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

UFC 314 -- a look at Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett's recent form

Presently, Michael Chandler (23-9 MMA) is scheduled to fight Paddy Pimblett (22-3) in a highly anticipated lightweight showdown. They'll co-headline the UFC 314 pay-per-view (PPV) event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, U.S.A., on April 12, 2025.

Chandler's most recent fight was his rematch against ex-UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in November 2024, where he sustained a unanimous decision loss. Before that, 'Iron' was submitted by Dustin Poirier in November 2022.

As for Paddy Pimblett, his latest octagon outing saw him submit divisional staple King Green in July 2024.

Check out UFC 314 Countdown episode below:

