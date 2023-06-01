We asked Google AI if anyone on the current UFC roster can beat Khabib Nurmagomedov (And it had a perfect answer)

Khabib Nurmagomedov is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters to have stepped in the octagon. Naturally, after 'The Eagle' called time on his career, fans have often theorized whether anyone in the current crop of fighters would have been able to beat him.

Nurmagomedov hung up his gloves in 2020 following his victory over Justin Gaethje. The bout marked the Russian fighter's third successive title defense and his 29th straight victory (29-0).

Since then, Khabib Nurmagomedov transitioned into coaching and has worked alongside Javier Mendez at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) to train the likes of Islam Makhachev and most recently Belal Muhammad.

Sportskeeda MMA opted to try and settle the debate by asking Google AI whether or not any active lightweight fighter would have been able to defeat Nurmagomedov. Interestingly, the AI named Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje as the fighters with the best chance to hand him his first loss.

In regards to Makhachev, the AI correctly called his status as the lightweight champ by referring to him as Nurmagomedov's 'heir'. It said:

"Makhachev is a teammate of Khabib's, and he is considered to be the heir apparent to Khabib's throne. He is a very skilled grappler, and he has a strong wrestling base. He could potentially outwrestle Khabib and submit him."

Discussing Oliveira, it added:

"He is a very well-rounded fighter with a strong striking and grappling game. He could potentially challenge Khabib on the feet, and he could use his grappling to neutralize Khabib's takedowns"

Belal Muhammad and Khabib Nurmagomedov burst into laughter watching Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 1

Belal Muhammad recently threw his hat into the welterweight title picture after his one-sided beatdown of Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 last month.

Following his victory, 'Remember the Name' took to Twitter where he posted a hilarious video of himself, Khabib Nurmagomedov and others re-watching Kamaru Usman's first bout against Colby Covington. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' infamously won the back-and-forth contest with a fifth round TKO.

In the video, Nurmagomedov can be heard saying 'thank you brother' as Usman knocked down Covington towards the end of the fight. Muhammad, who is preparing to face either Edwards or Covington next, also sarcastically captioned the video. He wrote:

"We love watching comedy's"

