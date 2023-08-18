We asked Google AI who would win between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley (And it had the perfect answer)

Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling are set to square off tomorrow at UFC 292. The two bantamweight stars will lock horns over divisional supremacy, with the 135-pound strap on the line. For 'Sugar,' it is his chance at championship immortality. But for 'Funk Master,' it is one step closer to double champion status.

Aljamain Sterling intends to parlay a fourth consecutive title defense of his bantamweight crown into a title fight with 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski. To do so, he must defeat the flashy and heavy-handed Sean O'Malley at UFC 292's main event.

Expand Tweet

Many believe 'Funk Master' to be the favorable choice for the winner of tomorrow's pay-per-view headliner, including former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and one-time welterweight title challenger Darren Till. Google AI seems to agree, as it offered its thoughts on the fight, which can be seen on this screenshot:

Google AI prediction of Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

According to Google AI, Aljamain Sterling is likely to win due to his championship experience and more rounded skill-set. In particular, Sterling has the wrestling advantage, which allows him to more easily dictate where the fight takes place by consistently pinning O'Malley to the ground.

While 'Funk Master' is a dangerous grappler who can submit his foes, especially if he secures a back-take, he is also known for grinding out wrestling-heavy decisions, which Google AI expects him to do against Sean O'Malley. Nevertheless, it still took 'Sugar's' knockout power into account.

While Google AI predicts a win for Sterling, it did caution him regarding O'Malley's knockout power. Any mistake could lead to his lights being shut out and his dreams of challenging Volkanovski for the featherweight title shattered.

Who does Sean O'Malley want to face in his first UFC title defense if he beats Aljamain Sterling?

At one point in time, Sean O'Malley was an undefeated fighter. Unfortunately, for 'Sugar,' that unbeaten streak came to a shocking end at UFC 252, when he faced Marlon 'Chito' Vera. After absorbing several low kicks, he was afflicted with 'foot drop,' which caused his ankle to roll throughout the bout.

Expand Tweet

Without the ability to plant his feet on the mat, O'Malley was a sitting duck and eventually lost via TKO at the end of the first round. He recently expressed an interest in avenging that loss to 'Chito' by facing him in his first title defense if he beats Sterling for the bantamweight title tomorrow.