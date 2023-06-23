We asked Google AI who would win an MMA fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg (And it had a perfect answer)

In a surprising twist, a potential matchup between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk has recently taken the MMA world by storm. The two billionaires are both connected to the sport in some fashion. Mark Zuckerberg began training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and MMA, while Elon Musk has developed a close relationship with Joe Rogan.

The SpaceX CEO recently challenged the Meta CEO to an MMA bout or "cage fight" as he termed it. The callout was issued on Twitter, and Zuckerberg was quick to respond on Instagram with a line made famous by legendary UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov, accepting his tech rival's challenge.

With a fight between the two tech giants transforming into something that even UFC president Dana White has taken an interest in, Sportskeeda MMA asked Bard, a conversational Google AI, for its predictions on a Musk and Zuckerberg bout.

Bard's thoughts are highlighted in the screenshot below.

Google AI predicts Zuckerberg vs. Musk

According to Bard, Elon Musk is favored to defeat Mark Zuckerberg due to a combination of his physical advantages and martial arts background.

The SpaceX CEO is larger than his counterpart, standing at 6'1" and weighing around 187 pounds. Zuckerberg by contrast is 5'7" tall and reportedly weighs less than 154 pounds.

Additionally, Musk revealed on episode #1470 of The Joe Rogan Experience that he trained in judo, taekwondo and Kyokushin karate as a child and briefly took up Brazilian jiu-jitsu as an adult.

These factors were enough for Bard to predict a win in Musk's favor. However, the AI did not completely rule out the possibility of a win for Zuckerberg if he fights intelligently.

Who will train Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk if they fight?

While a bout between the two billionaires is unlikely to actually take place, Mark Zuckerberg quoting Khabib Nurmagomedov drew a response from Dana White, who in turn tagged 'The Eagle' on Instagram.

The unbeaten Dagestani subsequently invited the Meta CEO to Dagestan, presumably to train him.

Meanwhile, a former fighter who was banned from all Meta platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, has stepped into Elon Musk's corner. Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate offered to train Musk, assuring him that he would not lose.

The matchup between Musk and Zuckerberg has, it seems, taken on a life of its own.

