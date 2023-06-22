"Let this be real" - Andy Roddick amused by Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg cage fight

American former tennis player Andy Roddick is hopeful that the rumored fight between Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Elon Musk will actually happen.

The story emerged after Musk tweeted that he would be "up for a cage fight" with Zuckerberg. The Meta CEO shot back by posting a screenshot of Musk's tweet with the caption "send me location."

Journalist Alex Heath of The Verge then reported on Twitter that Zuckerberg was serious about fighting the Twitter CEO. Musk replied to Heath's tweet, suggesting "Vegas Octagon," as the location of their proposed cage fight.

The news caught the eye of former World No. 1, Andy Roddick, who seems eager to watch the showdown between the two billionaires.

"Let this be real," Roddick wrote on Twitter.

Funnily enough, a tennis fan posted a poll about which tennis players should organize a cage fight.

The three options included Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune, and Andy Roddick vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Roddick was quick to reject the possibility of fighting Tsonga.

"I want no piece of Tsonga. Nope," Roddick replied.

Andy Roddick confirms Novak Djokovic as the GOAT

Andy Roddick recently said that Novak Djokovic is the Greatest of All-Time (GOAT) tennis player. After Djokovic secured his record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, Roddick was asked if he had cemented his legacy as the GOAT.

"Yeah, totally," Roddick said. "You know, you might like another player more, you might be emotionally attached to someone more, you might like their playing style more."

Roddick highlighted that according to the stats, Novak Djokovic leads practically all major categories over Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"It's impossible to make a numerical argument against history with regards to Novak Djokovic being the most accomplished player of all time and he's still going," Roddick said.

"His body doesn't look like an older body. He still looks young and dominant. He is just a master of tactics, taking care of his body," he added.

Djokovic has won both Major tournaments of 2023 so far, and he's the clear-cut favorite to win Wimbledon for the fifth time in a row. If he wins the grasscourt slam, Djokovic will equal Federer's record eight Wimbledon singles titles.

