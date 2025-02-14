“We bang it out” - Aung La N Sang talks about the intense level of training at Kill Cliff FC

If you think stepping into the cage is the hardest part of being an MMA fighter, Aung La N Sang would be inclined to disagree. For the former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion, the real war happens every day at Kill Cliff FC, where he sharpens his skills against some of the toughest fighters in the game.

Ahead of his highly-anticipated appearance at ONE 171: Qatar, speaking with Combat Sports today, Aung La N Sang spoke about the relentless day-to-day grind of his training camp and why it makes fight night feel easy:

"We bang it out. I'm telling you this, after sparring there and stuff like that, a fight doesn't take much out of me at all. Like, I'm gonna fight this guy in two weeks and I'm gonna come home, and next week, I'll be back in the gym. Getting punched, getting kicked in the head is nothing to me. Just look at my face, bro."

The more you sweat in training, the less you bleed in battle. With Aung La N Sang fully embracing the daily grind, fans can expect him to be unfazed when faced with an actual fight.

Check out the full interview below:

"A stylistic nightmare for me" - Aung La N Sang admits Shamil Erdogan is one of the toughest guys he's ever fought

Aung La N Sang knows exactly what he's up against at ONE 171: Qatar - because he's been there before. In their first encounter, the Turkish powerhouse Shamil Erdogan handed 'The Burmese Python' his very first TKO loss. However, Aung La N Sang isn't one to back down from a challenge and is looking forward to the rematch.

In the interview with Combat Sports Today, this is what he has to say about Erdogan:

"This next fight of mine is a tough, tough fight. It's a crazy hard fight. A guy who is stylistically a nightmare for me - long reach, tall, strong guy, who is a high-level, Olympic-level wrestler. It's a stylistic nightmare for me, but it teaches me something. And I get to go out there and fight against him, mano-a-mano, hand-to-hand combat."

ONE 171: Qatar will be available at watch.onefc.com on Feb. 20.

