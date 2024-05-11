"We can achieve world title success" - Lito Adiwang says Denice Zamboanga could inspire a generation if she beats Stamp

Filipino strawweight MMA sensation and ex-Team Lakay member 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang is excited for his countrywoman, second-ranked atomweight MMA contender 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga, and the massive opportunity before her to make history.

Zamboanga will have the chance to make history as the first-ever mixed martial arts world champion from the Philippines, if she wins her next bout, which will be for ONE Championship gold.

Adiwang, who has thrown his support behind 'The Menace', believes a victory for Zamboanga would inspire the entire nation.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang talked about the far-reaching impact a world title win for Zamboanga would be.

'Thunder Kid' said:

"A big effect would be the huge encouragement Denice [Zamboanga] would bring, and motivation to the younger kids because they will see that we can do this. We can achieve world title success."

The Philippines is one of the most accomplished nations in ONE Championship, with a plethora of male world champions throughout the promotion's history.

However, what Zamboanga is attempting to do has never been done before, and Adiwang is excited for the positive effects it will bring.

'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga to challenge former training partner Stamp Fairtex for ONE Championship gold

No.2-ranked ONE Championship women's atomweight MMA contender 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines is set to challenge reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand for the gold.

The former training partners and close friends will lock horns in the main event of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.