"We can definitely judge children" - Tyson Fury's uncle gives unhinged opinion on the concept of 'Theybies'

Tyson Fury's uncle, Peter Fury, recently expressed his thoughts on 'Theybies,' arguing that the term could be detrimental to a child's growth.

Tyson Fury hails from a notoriously outspoken and controversial family. His father, former boxer John Fury, has been known to make provocative statements in the media, while Fury himself has been outspoken on a variety of issues that have in the past been deemed homophobic, misogynistic, and antisemitic.

The Independent @Independent Opinion: Tyson Fury still owes the world a proper apology for his homophobic and sexist remarks independent.co.uk/voices/tyson-f… Opinion: Tyson Fury still owes the world a proper apology for his homophobic and sexist remarks independent.co.uk/voices/tyson-f…

Children who are not given a biological gender at birth are sometimes referred to as 'Theybies' or "gender-neutral." This means that guardians or parents do not disclose the child's gender to others and use gender-neutral pronouns such as "they" and "them" instead of "he" and "she".

This strategy aims to permit the child to explore and grow in their gender identity without societal pressure or expectations based on gender stereotypes. Some people think that 'Theybies' are a great way to teach children to be accepting of others regardless of their gender, while others worry that it might be detrimental to their mental development if they are exposed to it too early.

In a recent interview with Boxing King Media, Peter Fury gave an unfiltered assessment of 'Theybies' and revealed some of his upbringing's ideals and beliefs by saying:

"A boy's a boy and a girl's a girl. When they get eighteen, and they're old enough to have their own mind, they can decide which way they want to go. It's a free world we live in. We can't judge anybody, but what I can say is we can definitely judge children. Children need protecting and that's why they've got parents. Don't mess with a child's mind."

Tyson Fury's uncle added:

"Anything you do to a child, you're a f**king pervert and you're f**king hanging from that post when you're messing with children."

Catch Peter Fury's comments below:

Tyson Fury's uncle once posted a homophobic tweet when gay fighter Orlando Cruz lost to Terry Flanagan

In 2016, Tyson Fury's uncle and trainer made headlines for all the wrong reasons after publishing a series of homophobic tweets prior to Orlando Cruz's boxing bout against Terry Flanagan.

Peter Fury made the remarks while Orlando Cruz was trying to make history by becoming the first openly gay world champion.

bbc.in/2eQAkTO Orlando Cruz will become the first openly gay boxing world champion if he beats Britain's Terry Flanagan Orlando Cruz will become the first openly gay boxing world champion if he beats Britain's Terry Flanaganbbc.in/2eQAkTO https://t.co/HJ7X3qUKYs

He was unsuccessful, however, as Terry Flanagan, the then-holder of the WBO lightweight title, stopped Cruz in the eighth round. Peter Fury took the chance to make a potentially homophobic joke about Cruz. In a since deleted tweet, he wrote:

"That's the difference between real men & half of something else."

Tyson Fury's uncle mocks Orlando Cruz [Image via: www.dailymail.co.uk]

