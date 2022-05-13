Conor McGregor invited to train together by Tyson Fury's uncle

UFC double-champion Conor McGregor has been invited by Tyson Fury's uncle to train with him and improve his boxing skills. Peter Fury, the father of Hughie Fury and uncle of Tyson Fury, has put a message out on social media praising the Irishman for his skills. The message also comes with the added offer of additional boxing training in Cannes.

Hughie and Peter Fury have worked together since he turned professional. The coach has helped his son win 25 of his 28 fights. Having spent some time in prison, Peter Fury is on the straight and narrow, and continues to train fighters as a way of keeping himself out of trouble. Tyson Fury has even admitted that if it wasn't for Peter, he definitely wouldn't be boxing. Below is the tweet by Peter Fury asking McGregor to train with him:

"@TheNotoriousMMA is here in Cannes. Maybe he can join us in some training, top man top fighter."

peter fury, @peterfury 🥊🥊 @TheNotoriousMMA is here in Cannes maybe he can join us in some training , top man top fighter🥊🥊 @TheNotoriousMMA is here in Cannes maybe he can join us in some training , top man top fighter 👌🥊🥊

This isn't the first time MMA coaches have approached Conor McGregor on social media to offer him training. Last week, 'The Notorious' was also invited to Thailand by Tiger Muay Thai coach John Hutchinson for additional boxing training. Below is the invitation tweet:

"Dia dhuit [God be with you] @TheNotoriousMMA. I'd like to invite you over to Thailand for some real boxing training. Let's work."

Johnboyboxing @johnboyboxing Dia dhuit @TheNotoriousMMA . I’d like to invite you over to Thailand for some real boxing training . Let’s work 🥊 Dia dhuit @TheNotoriousMMA . I’d like to invite you over to Thailand for some real boxing training . Let’s work 🥊 https://t.co/teBPPRPU5d

The offers are likely due to the UFC star's regular posting of his own training videos on social media. After suffering a freak leg break against Dustin Poirier in 2021, McGregor has been on a journey to regain full fitness. Regularly posted training clips by the Irishman will give fans hope that they will see the fighter return to the octagon this year.

Michael Chandler believes fans want to see him fight Conor McGregor

UFC 274 was dramatic for many reasons, none least of all was Michael Chandler. The American produced one of the greatest KO's the UFC has ever seen. His front-kick knockout of Tony Ferguson will be etched in MMA history.

Similar to his front kick, 'Iron's octagon interview was also iconic. Chandler once again produced one of the greatest works with the mic and delivered a message to Conor McGregor. He wants to fight ' The Notorious' on his return. In an interview with MMA Junkie, this is what he said:

"That fight with Conor, obviously I'm serious about it. You're going to be hard pressed to find someone who doesn't think I'm one of the most exciting guys on the planet now. I think I've proven that numerous times. Conor needs a big fight to put butts in seats, to sell pay-per-views. And a fight at 170 would be a lot better than 155."

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full story: Michael Chandler says he's everything Conor McGregor should want in a comeback fight.Full story: bit.ly/3L1nfUQ Michael Chandler says he's everything Conor McGregor should want in a comeback fight.Full story: bit.ly/3L1nfUQ https://t.co/vnM9CA88SP

Watch Michael Chandler's memorable octagon interview with Joe Rogan here:

Edited by Allan Mathew