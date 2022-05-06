Conor McGregor invited by Tiger Muay Thai coach for "real boxing training" 

Conor McGregor has been invited by Tiger Muay Thai coach John Hutchinson for additional boxing training. Using a video of McGregor's training on Twitter, Hutchinson invited the UFC megastar to Thailand for additional coaching by himself and the Tiger Muay Thai team.

A fellow Irishman, John Hutchinson is the head boxing coach for Tiger Muay Thai. Holding a professional record of 12-2-3, he has also been the WBF Australasian super-middleweight champion and the Irish & Ulster amateur boxing champion. Most notably, he is the boxing trainer for former bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

In a post composed of two videos, Hutchinson used footage of 'Notorious' in a slow, methodical boxing session. The Irish coach added footage from his training, believing Conor McGregor could benefit from working with him.

"Dia Dhuit (God be with you) Conor McGregor. I'd like to invite you over to Thailand for some real boxing training. Let's work."

The former multi-weight UFC champion is expected to make his octagon return in 2022. Mixed results have followed the Irishman as of late, with a record of 1-3 in his last four octagon appearances. A combination of injuries, his professional boxing debut and general ring rust may have played their part in McGregor's recent slump.

Who will Conor McGregor face on his octagon return in 2022?

The Irishman is the company's biggest star. Despite time away from the octagon for a multitude of reasons, all eyes will be on McGregor whenever he's back on UFC soil.

So, who does 'Notorious' plan to fight next? It was originally thought that he would look for a fourth fight against Dustin Poirier, after a doctor's stoppage handed the Irishman his second loss to 'The Diamond'.

However, after confirming his return to fitness and full training sessions, Conor McGregor has called for a fight against Kamaru Usman:

"I believe that’s the fight to make. I believe myself and Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute... I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy... and I feel confident about Usman, a jab-happy, sloppy orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him. His ground and pound isn’t strong."

The fight would likely go down as one of the biggest upsets in MMA history if McGregor was able to topple a man who is undefeated in the UFC. A victory would also mean the Irishman would become the first fighter to win a belt in three different weight classes.

While Usman has teased the bout himself, there is no official word from the UFC about it being scheduled.

