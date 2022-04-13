Conor McGregor practices head movement in latest boxing drill

Conor McGregor was recently seen practicing his head movement at the Crumlin Boxing Club. In a video posted to his Instagram, the Irishman can be seen sharpening his slips with a foam stick drill.

Watch McGregor's latest training video below:

Conor Mcgregor suffered a freak injury, breaking his leg during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier last year. With his comeback gaining momentum, the Irishman recently returned to his old training ground, the Crumlin Boxing Club.

'The Notorious' joined the club at the young age of twelve and continued to hone his skills there for several years as an amateur boxer.

McGregor has been out of competition for almost a year and is likely to return in the second half of 2022, as per Dana White. Interestingly, 'The Notorious' has his eyes on both the UFC lightweight and welterweight titles despite going 1-3 in his last four outings.

Surprisingly, both these matchups could potentially come to fruition considering the lucrative payday that a McGregor fight guarantees.

Conor McGregor's management team member is baffled by the Irishman's desire to compete

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the greatest star the sport has ever seen. The Irishman has taken MMA to unparalleled heights while simultaneously making his way to the zenith of the sport.

'The Notorious' also topped Forbes' list of highest paid athletes last year after selling the majority of shares of his Proper No. 12 whiskey.

A member of McGregor's management team, Tim Simpson is baffled by the Irishman's desire to return to the octagon considering the success he has achieved.

Simpson believes that McGregor's urge to continue fighting when he doesn't need to, speaks volumes about the Irishman. Simpson recently said on The MMA Hour:

“He doesn’t need to come back, the fact he is who he is and what he has achieved financially and athletically. After that injury it was like ‘now might be the time’ but he wants to fight again which to me is baffling and says a lot about him. I don’t think it will be in the summer but it will definitely be some stage this year. Maybe we see when the lightweight title fight happens and go then. He will fight this year and it is a credit to him, he has no real reason to fight other than the fact he wants to and that is impressive."

Watch Tim Simpson's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

