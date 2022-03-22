Conor McGregor returns to his roots as he goes back to train at Crumlin Boxing Club

Conor McGregor has returned to where it all started for him. The Irishman recently shared photos and videos of himself training at Crumlin Boxing Club, where his combat sports journey began.

In the posts, the former two-division UFC champion is seen sharpening his combinations as he worked the pads. McGregor, on his Instagram, wrote:

"Great work today at @crumlinboxingclubofficial, onwards and upwards we go team, let’s go"

McGregor walked into the Crumlin Boxing Club for the first time when he was 12 years old. He trained there for years until he became an up-and-coming amateur boxer. The Irishman's first trainer, Phil Sutcliffe, told Boxing News about what the UFC superstar was like in his developmental stages:

"[Conor McGregor] trained very, very hard, he was one of the kids you never had to shout at, he was very focused. He wanted to be a good boxer and he was getting good, he was progressing well. He won a few novice titles and boxed on plenty of shows to learn his trade but before he became a junior he found another love and packed it in."

The Dublin native has apparently been ramping up his training in the past few weeks. McGregor, of course, suffered a brutal injury in the main event of UFC 264, breaking his tibia and fibia towards the end of the first round.

Fortunately for his fans, McGregor's progress has been well-documented on his socials. The Irishman is expected to make his comeback sometime this year, although UFC president Dana White believes he won't be ready until the fall.

Conor McGregor is eyeing a potential Kamaru Usman super fight

Conor McGregor put on a significant amount of weight during his recovery. Judging by his recent looks, it's difficult to believe that McGregor will be making the cut for 155 pounds soon.

That said, it appears that the Irishman has his sights set on the biggest target in the 170-pound division – welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman. In a recent interview with The Mac Life, McGregor said:

"I believe myself vs. Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute.I’ve gotten myself down to a lightweight frame, but I’m big now. I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy, I’ve got good energy. Coming back after a gruesome injury, I do not want to deplete myself. There’s no need to deplete myself. And I feel confident against Usman – a jab-happy, sloppy orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever."

