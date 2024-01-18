“We can be a good motivation for each other” - Takeru Segawa has nothing but respect for old rival Tenshin Nasukawa

Takeru Segawa and Tenshin Nasukawa were once considered the undisputed poster boys of kickboxing.

While they shared the spotlight earlier in their careers, the two Japanese megastars have now taken different paths. Takeru recently signed with ONE Championship, while Tenshin has slowly carved a successful boxing career.

Takeru is still a kickboxer and will enter the biggest arc of his career when he challenges ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The match is Takeru’s highly anticipated debut for ONE Championship and will headline the January 28 card at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Tenshin recently spoke to the media in a press conference for his next fight, and it was there that he talked highly of his former rival.

Takeru Segawa, aware of what his fellow Japanese icon said, thanked Tenshin during the ONE 165 press conference in Tokyo.

He said:

“I am happy to receive encouragement, but I don't intend to lose, and I think Tenshin is doing well in boxing. Although we won't directly compete anymore, I think we can compete through the content/details of our matches, and there is a mutual feeling of not wanting each other to lose. I hope we can be a good motivation for each other.”

Tenshin, who faced Takeru in his final kickboxing match, will take on Luis Robles Pacheco on January 23 in Osaka.

Tenshin believes Takeru Segawa is the undisputed “icon of kickboxing”

Takeru Segawa and Tenshin Nasukawa are practically deities in the eyes of kickboxing fans, and the latter believes his old rival fully deserves the mantle of carrying the sport to new heights.

During the press conference for his fight against Pacheco, Tenshin threw his full support for K-1 Kickboxing’s only three-division world champion:

“Now that I am no longer in kickboxing, he is the icon of kickboxing now. As a representative of kickboxing, I don't want him to lose. When you think of kickboxing, you think of Takeru now.”