“He is the icon of kickboxing” – Tenshin Nasukawa believes ONE superstar Takeru Segawa is the face of kickboxing today

Ahead of the much-awaited ONE Championship debut of Takeru Segawa, a former foe of his – a fellow kickboxing icon – has backed him for great success on the global stage of martial arts.

The world’s largest martial arts organization acquired the K-1 world champion in April last year, and he brings a stunning 41-3 record, having achieved gold in the super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight divisions.

With his debut against Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the flyweight kickboxing world title set to go down in the main event of ONE 165 on January 28, former multi-time world champion Tenshin Nasukawa has given his seal of approval to his compatriot’s status in the striking art.

Speaking at a press conference before his next fight, Tenshin said:

"Now that I am no longer in kickboxing, he is the icon of kickboxing now. As a representative of kickboxing, I don't want him to lose. When you think of kickboxing, you think of Takeru now.”

ONE Championship’s return to The Land of the Rising Sun is stacked from bottom to top. Still, none of the supporting fights can match the headline attraction in terms of status, size, and excitement, as it pits two of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet today.

Superlek enjoyed another perfect campaign under the ONE banner in 2023, capped off with a performance of sheer brilliance versus Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Friday Fights 34.

On an eight-fight winning run accumulated over the past 24 months, ‘The Kicking Machine’ hopes to get things going against another superstar of the sport in Tokyo, Japan.

In the opposite corner, Takeru is primed and ready for his debut after getting his hands on the vacant ISKA and KGP K-1 world championships against Bailey Sugden in June last year.

Tenshin eager to see Takeru 'showcase the essence of kickboxing’ in ONE debut

Given that he views Takeru as the face of kickboxing today, Tenshin will undoubtedly have his eyes on the incredible battle of technique, power, and speed that will unfold when the former goes toe-to-toe with Superlek.

After all, those three traits helped the kickboxing icon establish himself at the top of the kickboxing mountain. But after switching to boxing, the 25-year-old believes his fellow countryman can carry that important trait of the art into his promotional bow.

He added:

“I hope he proudly showcases the essence of kickboxing and carries that pride firmly."

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru airs live on global pay-per-view on Sunday, January 28. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for more announcements on the bill that emanates live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.