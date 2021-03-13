"We can meet again down the line" - Leon Edwards isn't ruling out fighting Khamzat Chimaev in the future

Leon Edwards did not rule out the possibility of fighting Khamzat Chimaev in the future. Rocky was initially supposed to fight the Swedish star at UFC Vegas 21 during this weekend.

The Welterweight bout between the rising star and Leon Edwards was rescheduled three times after both fighters tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the fight.

Speaking to RT Sport, 'Rocky' said he would be open to face Chimaev in the future if the conditions for the fight suited him at the moment.

"I'm looking towards the title shot. This is my main aim: to be a world champion. Khamzat [Chimaev] has only had three fights in the UFC with guys not even in the top-10 in the UFC, you know what I mean. So, my aim is to be a world champion. So, I'm looking towards the belt, not Khamzat. If he works his way up, he's young, you know what I mean. If he works his way up, surely we can meet again down the line," Leon Edwards said.

Rocky also offered a piece of advice to the 26-year-old Swedish-Russian mixed martial artist, who is still suffering from the long-lasting effects of COVID-19.

"Khamzat, rest up. [After] recovering, hopefully, one day, we can meet down the road," said Leon Edwards.

Edwards vs. Chimaev is still in the plans 👀



(via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/jD45JlYv4l — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 11, 2021

UFC booked Belal Muhammad to fight Rocky after the third attempt for the fight failed to materialize. Chimaev is still struggling to recover his form because of lingering symptoms of COVID-19.

Leon Edwards empathizes with Khamzat Chimaev

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker v Till Weigh-in

The first time their bout was postponed in 2020 was due to Leon Edwards having tested positive to COVID-19. The British fighter reportedly lost almost 12 pounds while infected.

Per sources, Leon Edwards' (@Leon_edwardsmma) case of Covid-19 was pretty severe. He couldn't train at all, and he lost 12 pounds in four days. He's in the process of recovering at home. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 1, 2020

Because of that, Rocky understands the difficulties Khamzat Chimaev is facing at the moment. The UFC Welterweight sensation contracted the virus last December.

Chimaev made a shocking announcement recently, stating that he would be retiring from MMA due to the severe after effects of COVID-19 on his body.

In the same interview with RT Sport, Leon Edwards minimized past controversies with the young fighter and wished him a speedy recovery.

"At the end of the day, there's life after fighting, right? And he's a young man, and I wish him nothing but good health and to recover. Fighting is fighting, but when you're going through problems like that, it's different. It's personal, right? You've got a family and other stuff. So, I wish him well, and that's it, really," said Leon Edwards.

From Khamzat Chimaev’s Instagram (and translated through Instagram) pic.twitter.com/EiJYKroClj — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 2, 2021