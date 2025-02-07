"We can recruit him to the Raiders" - Fans react as Dustin Poirier warms up for 2025 Celebrity Sweat Flag football match alongside Demetrious Johnson

Dustin Poirier and Demetrious Johnson were among numerous public figures to take part in the 25th anniversary of Celebrity Sweat Flag. Snippets of the two MMA legends were shared on X/Twitter by combat sports reporter Helen Yee, drawing some modest fan attention.

Celebrity Sweat Flag, as the name implies, gathers various celebrities for American football games, with the purpose of giving back to the communities of the host city. This time, the game heads to New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, where it is held in Edna Karr High School.

Check out Dustin Poirier warming up for the game:

Another post from Yee featured both the former UFC interim lightweight champion and the far more accomplished fighter in 'Mighty Mouse,' an all-time great. The pair could be seen in the presence of others, posing for a team picture of sorts. Despite their combat sports accomplishments, American football is a new venture.

Fans were quick to flock to Yee's tweets, reacting to both Poirier and Johnson's presences at the Celebrity Sweat Flag game. One fan praised 'The Diamond' for his technique and mobility in the warm-up video.

"Impeccable catching-with-the-body technique!"

Others joked about recruiting him for the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Perhaps we can recruit him to the Raiders!"

These opinions, though, weren't shared by every tweet.

"-1000 aura. Dude can't ball"

Some even poked fun at him and Johnson not necessarily blending in with their teammates.

"Someone looks a little out of place lol"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Dustin Poirier and Demetrious Johnson at Celebrity Sweat Flag

The game appears to have taken place on Feb. 6, and it wasn't the first of Poirier's charitable endeavors. In fact, he runs his own charity, The Good Fight Foundation, which was once the subject of a scandal after bitter rival Conor McGregor walked back on a promise to donate $500,000 to it.

Dustin Poirier and Demetrious Johnson aren't the only MMA fighters to take part in Celebrity Sweat Flag

Besides Dustin Poirier and Demetrious Johnson, another UFC interim champion-undisputed UFC champion pairing has competed in Celebrity Sweat Flag. Last year at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada, United States, Justin Gaethje and Belal Muhammad were part of the event.

Gaethje is an ex-interim lightweight champion, having TKO'd the legendary Tony Ferguson to capture the belt at UFC 249. Meanwhile, 'Remember the Name' became the undisputed welterweight champion after dethroning Leon Edwards at UFC 304.

