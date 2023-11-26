“We can speak to a large majority of people “ – Angela Lee says social media can be used as a tool to promote mental health 

Former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion and ONE Championship legend ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee believes social media is a double-edged sword.

On the one hand, it can invite feelings of negativity and vulnerability in your life. But Lee says social media can also be used as a tool to help people in a positive light.

The 27-year-old former ONE Championship athlete knows all too well how social media can impact one’s mental health, as she has had to deal with criticism online in her fighting career.

Speaking to Hawaii News Now in a recent interview, Lee explained how social media can be a positive influence in life.

‘Unstoppable’ said:

"If you're able to speak up, especially for the athletes on social media, you know, social media is a place where just all your highlights live and all of the wonderful things in your life and that is a great thing to share. I do the same with what's happening in my life, my achievements, my family, but also I think that we are in a position where we can speak to a large majority of people and connect with them in a unique way, you know.”

Check out the interview below:

‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee aims to help people suffering from depression

Following the tragic passing of her younger sister, former ONE Championship fighter ‘The Prodigy’ Victoria Lee, last December, Lee made the decision to step away from MMA and establish a non-profit organization, FightStory.

FightStory aims to help people, especially athletes, who suffer from depression and thoughts about suicide.

After months in hiatus, Lee returned to the public eye on September 30, where she graced ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video in Singapore with her presence. There, she officially announced her retirement from MMA and relinquished her atomweight MMA world title.