“We cannot change time” - Eduard Folayang embracing the reality of ending his career soon ahead of Shinya Aoki showdown

Time comes for everyone, and Eduard Folayang is well aware that his days in the Circle are numbered. As he gears up for the fourth installment of his Folayang vs Aoki in ONE 172, 'Landslide' is starting to come to terms with the possibility of retirement. But instead of fighting it, he's embracing the reality of time catching up with him.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Folayang opened up about his mindset going into his upcoming appearance:

"I'm very comfortable now because we cannot change time and season. These are two things that are inevitably constant. Shinya and I already talked about this fight being his last, so that gives me comfort."

It's an honest reflection from a man who has dedicated his life to martial arts. After more than a decade of giving the fans a good show, the Filipino fighter is beginning to think about the end - and he's at peace with it.

Watch the full interview below:

"I just love what I do" - Eduard Folayang says he'll gauge where he's at in his storied career at ONE 172

ONE Championship has been around long enough for its pioneers to consider retirement, and Folayang is only one on the list.

In the past month, bantamweight legends Bibiano Fernandes and Martin Nguyen have already called it a career, leaving behind a legacy that inspired a new generation of fighters.

But Folayang isn't rushing the decision. Instead, he's letting the moment decide his future:

"These are things that only the moment can answer," he said. "So I hope that our countrymen can watch this fight, so that they can share that moment with me and let me decide if I can still fight or if we will call it a career."

But let's not get ahead of ourselves.

"But we're still a bit far away from that moment. So for me, I'm just enjoying the preparation. For me, I just love what I do in the world of mixed martial arts."

Eduard Folayang is fully aware that the end is closer than ever, but he's not ready to hang up his gloves just yet.

Whether it's his retirement fight or just another chapter in his legendary career, his name is already cemented in ONE Championship history.

Watch ONE 172 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23 (tickets available here) or stream online at watch.onefc.com.

