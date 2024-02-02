"We have a contract" - Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg provides update on next opponent 

In a recent post, Brazilian-American mixed martial artist Cris Cyborg provided an update on her next opponent and stated that there could be two fights on the horizon.

Although the reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion had been linked to a long-awaited bout against Kayla Harrison, the former PFL women's champion opted to sign with the UFC instead. While speaking to MMA journalist James Lynch, the Brazilian-American champion mentioned that Larissa Pacheco and Leah McCourt are next and she believes that both fights will materialize:

"The next one is Leah [McCourt], she's already on the line. And you know, [the Larissa] Pacheco [fight] is gonna happen. We have a contract to fight and if it's supposed to be happening, it's gonna happen. I'm not running from nobody, but I'm gonna do the way I want to do"

It will be interesting to see when the PFL plans to book Cris Cyborg's next Bellator women's featherweight title defense as a title fight against McCourt would be a logical headliner for their reported event in Belfast, Ireland next month.

Cris Cyborg says she holds no animosity towards Dana White

Despite being a former UFC women's featherweight champion and in the discussion for greatest female fighter of all time, Cris Cyborg hasn't had the best of relationships with Dana White throughout the years.

During the aforementioned conversation, the reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion noted that she doesn't hold any animosity towards the UFC CEO. She mentioned that a long time has passed since her tenure with the promotion and that she forgave White:

"I've been talking to Dana [White]. Nothing about signing with them [UFC], nothing with this, I told him I forgive everything [that] happen a long time ago. I left the UFC it was six years ago...I did ten fights after I left the UFC, so it's all business. It's all about business, it's nothing personal." [6:32 - 6:56]

Check out the full video below: