"We have a different fight" - Chael Sonnen predicts how the rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington might play out

Chael Sonnen claims there is no clear favorite in the upcoming welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. According to 'The American Gangster', Covington and Usman will enter the rematch dead even. There's little chance of this fight strategically playing out in the same manner as the last one.

In a recent episode of The Chael Sonnen show, the former UFC star claimed that Colby Covington will try to play to his strengths this time around. Although both Covington and Usman were hailed for their grappling prowess leading into the first fight, the pair stayed on their feet and exchanged strikes. This time, Sonnen feels Covington will bring his wrestling into play:

"They never wrestled [in the first fight] and I don't mean that either one of them failed at taking their opponent to the ground, neither of them attempted to take the opponent down. They decided to go fisticuffs, there was something they saw within that contest. They didn't see an opportunity. They thought that effort needed for a takedown which may or may not happen would be too great. The squeeze wouldn't be worth the juice but I think that's something that's going to be different. I do think Colby Covington is at least going to test that area. I really feel, as hard and as competetive as this is going to be, I submit for you, we have a different fight," said Sonnen.

Kamaru Usman's improved striking is a big worry for Colby Covington heading into the rematch

Wrestling might serve Colby Covington well in the rematch with Kamaru Usman. As we have seen from his recent fights, Usman can put any welterweight to sleep with one clean shot once he lets his hands go. Since teaming up with Trevor Wittman, Kamaru Usman's striking has improved leaps and bounds. He has picked up back-to-back knockout victories in his last two fights.

Starting to get that itch to add another Chin to the Collection 👊🏿🤴🏿🌍 pic.twitter.com/k55oXsMUNx — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 2, 2021

Everything you will say will be used against you inside the octagon and also outside @USMAN84kg 👑👑 #Deadmanwalking — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 29, 2021

The manner in which Kamaru Usman starched Jorge Masvidal surely sent chills down the spine of many fighters in the welterweight division. Covington has to be wary of Usman's improved striking and work on building offense of his own. As Sonnen stated, it could be a smart move for 'Chaos' to try and take the fight to the ground.

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by Jack Cunningham