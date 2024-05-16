“We don’t sugarcoat anything” – Liam Harrison on his unique relationship with longtime trainer Richard Smith

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is proud of his relationship with longtime trainer Richard Smith, and says it's his coach's guidance throughout his career that has enured his success.

Speaking in a guest appearance on Fight Energy Films, Harrison beamed about Smith's influence on his time in the ring.

'Hitman' stated:

"He tells me straight if I have a bad loss, and he'll just say it. 'That was shit. What was that about?' We don't sugarcoat anything. He'll tell me and they'll take stuff away and we'll go into the gym and work."

Harrison and Smith will link up yet again for the latter's highly anticipated comeback fight.

'Hitman' has been out of action since a mid-2022 world title fight against legendary Thai Nong-O Hama. He injured his knee and has been in recovery since.

Now, Harrison is set to return. He will face Japan's Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Liam Harrison admits he was close to hanging up the gloves for good: "I contemplated about retiring"

Liam Harrison may be ever so close to returning to the ring, but the 38-year-old Englishman admits there came a point when he had to seriously contemplate calling it a career.

Speaking to talkSPORT MMA in an interview, Harrison recounted his mental process in trying to come back from injury.

'Hitman' said:

"I was just getting to the point where I was thinking, 'Am I ever going to be able to get back to what I want? Am I going to be able to get that level of sharpness back and that ferociousness back?"

He added:

"I'm training now, I've got the intensity back. It took a while, and there were a few times when I definitely contemplated about retiring."