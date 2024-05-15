“I want to teach people the Hitman style of fighting” – Liam Harrison on the legacy he wants to leave behind

Liam Harrison hopes that the legacy he leaves behind will inspire people to learn and embrace the "Hitman style of fighting."

It's been nearly two years since we've last seen 'Hitman' step inside the Circle. That changes on Friday, June 7 when he makes his long-awaited comeback against Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout.

Speaking with Fight Energy Films ahead of his ONE 167 scrap in Bangkok, Thailand, Harrison spoke about the legacy he hopes to leave behind and his dreams of coaching the next generation of Hitmen.

"As a legacy, remember me as a great fighter but also remember me as a great coach," Harrison said. "Not many great fighters are able to put in at coaching as well. So yeah, just being able to inspire which I can do from fights like from the Muangthai fight and some of the most ridiculous wars, knocking out all the best fighters in the planet, I’ve had wars with all of them.

"I want people to take inspiration from that. I want to coach, I want to teach people the Hitman style of fighting."

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

Liam Harrison books epic matchup with Seksan at ONE 168 in September

Aside from booking his bout against Kitano at ONE 167, Liam Harrison will also square off with 201-win veteran Seksan Or Kwangmuang when ONE Championship heads back to the United States on Friday, September 6 for ONE 168, emanating from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Harrison's fight with 'The Man Who Yields To Know One' is an undeniable dream match for the 'Hitman' and one he believes will live up to the hype, and then some.

“The only reason I want to fight him... there's no disrespect to anything, it's not out of hate, it's out of love and admiration for how he fights,” Harrison told SCMP MMA.

