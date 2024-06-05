"We done already beat bodies" - Adrien Broner apparently confesses to Homicide while threatening opponent at press conference

There's colorful trash-talk, and then there's Adrien Broner. The former four-division boxing world champion is again back at his over-the-top antics. During the pre-fight presser for his bout with Blair Cobbs on June 7, the colorful boxing personality made some bold claims. And by "bold" we meant harboring on possible indictment.

In a rage-filled, expletive-filled rant, Broner inadvertently confessed to an alleged homicide while threatening Cobbs, saying:

"Don't play no games. Coz my n****s got guns with them, bro. And I'm dead serious, bro. And all I gotta do is point and they're gonna blow. And I'm dead serious, bro. And me and my n***a we done already beat bodies and they're still looking for me. And every charge [has] been acquitted, my n***a..."

Broner continued:

"For real, I am not here to play no games. So we're gonna promote the fight but we're gonna be respectful. Don't do no dumb s**t and I'm serious, bro. For real, bro. I'm dead serious, motherf*****s gonna shoot you in your s**t."

The rant went on for a little bit longer and with way more curse words. You get the idea. The 34-year-old has been known not to pull punches with his words before, during, and even after his fights. This is, perhaps, the reason why he earned the monicker, 'The Problem'.

Here's a video of the entire rant, as posted by Happy Punch on X:

Blair Cobbs' hilarious response to Adrien Broner's rage-filled threats during presser

Cool as a cucumber, Blair 'The Flair' Cobbs was unfazed by Broner's threats during their intense presser. After sitting idly watching 'The Problem' go on with his threats, Cobbs casually picks up the mic and says to the audience with a smile on his face:

"He's angry."

They say confidence is quiet while fear is loud. If this statement is true, then the Broner-Cobbs presser is the perfect example. The June 7 bout will be Adrien Broner's first fight in nearly a year, with his last outing being a UD win over Bill Hutchinson in Miami in June 2023.

As for Cobbs, the welterweight rising star boasts a 16-1 pro record with 10 wins via KO. Broner arguably will be his most high-profile opponent to date, being that 'The Problem' has held the WBC, WBO, and WBA world titles in the past.