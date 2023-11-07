"I'm the same person who fought Manny Pacquiao" - Adrien Broner claims he wasn't aware of the Ryan Garcia matchup, but is ready to fight

Adrien Broner vs. Ryan Garcia could be in the cards for 2024, according to the former champion.

'The Problem' has been out of action since a unanimous decision win over Bill Hutchinson in June. That was the second victory in a row for the former champion, previously defeating Jovanie Santiago by unanimous decision in 2021.

Sadly for the former champion, the Don King-promoted bout didn't generate a lot of attention. Broner hoped that a dominant victory would provide him with a big fight next, but nothing came knocking. Well, that's what he thought, anyway.

On Instagram stories, Adrien Broner revealed that he had missed an offer from Golden Boy Promotions to fight 'KingRy'. As of now, Ryan Garcia's next fight is expected to be a clash with Oscar Duarte in December.

However, it apparently was nearly Broner in that spot. If Garcia gets through his fight in December unscathed, he might meet the former champion next. On Instagram, he wrote:

"@Goldenboy I never knew about the offer with the fight with @kingryan. I'm just now finding out about that as we speak but I'm here to let you know I don't need a tune up for s**** after Ryan take care of business in December we can make it happen asap! I'm the same person who fought Manny Pacquiao why the f*** will be afraid of private RYAN send the contract!!!"

Adrien Broner vs. Ryan Garcia: Could the fight happen next?

Adrien Broner vs. Ryan Garcia could be next, but there are many hurdles in making that fight happen.

It goes without saying, but 'The Problem' has had more than a few issues over the last few years. While many had hoped that Broner would be able to focus on boxing with his latest comeback, there have been some troubling signs in the last few months.

That's possibly why the former champion missed out on the fight with 'KingRy' for next month. That seemingly led to the bout with Oscar Duarte being made, which will be Ryan Garcia's next fight.

That being said, in the world of professional boxing, anything can happen! Don King is one of the oldest promoters in the game and is currently working with Adrien Broner. While the aging promoter hasn't been able to get the former champion a big fight as of now, that could change in 2024.