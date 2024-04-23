"We aren't our fathers" - Chris Curtis pens heartfelt note explaining why therapy for men must be normalized 

Chris Curtis recently posted a heartfelt message emphasizing the significance of mental health support in the modern world. Curtis pleaded with males to recognize the distinctions between therapy and stigma amongst generations.

Curtis clarified that while our fathers used to be connected to the entire world, that is no longer the case in a recent post on X. He asserted that men are free to ask for help if they so choose, writing:

''We need to normalize grown men getting therapy. We aren't our fathers. Things are not the same. Our fathers never grew up with the world at their fingertips, being connected to the entire planet at all times. It's different now. It's ok to seek help. You deserve to be happy.''

This happened the day after fellow fighter and teammate Sean Strickland openly dismissed his girlfriend's advice to get help from a professional.

Known for his bold demeanor both inside and outside the octagon, Strickland disclosed on social media that his girlfriend had pushed him to start going to therapy. However, he was against the concept, suggesting that seeking therapy was a sign of weakness.

The former UFC middleweight champion said in a post that his girlfriend's proposition was motivated by her wish to see him more vulnerable. 'Tarzan' wrote:

“So the GF says I need therapy because she thinks I'm angry. She says you don't trust anyone and you think everyone is out to get you.... BUT.... I've yet to be proven this isn't the case. So conclusion I think she's trying to make me weak..... what does she have planned?!?!”

Curtis squared off against Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 90. Though 'Action-Man' gave it his all during the fierce back-and-forth bout, the judges awarded his opponent a split decision victory.

When Chris Curtis stressed on importance of men's mental health

Chris Curtis, a UFC middleweight contender, believes that facing and overcoming challenges is what defines "alpha" behavior.

The No. 15-ranked Curtis previously tweeted that it's okay to take treatment when one is experiencing mental distress and urged others to do the same.

'The Action Man' mentioned HeadsUpGuys, a free website, as a useful tool for treating depression:

"No man needs to fight every battle alone. @HeadsUpGuys can be a great place to turn. There is no shame in not being ok. And there is no shame in asking for help in order to be better. There is nothing more alpha than confronting your problems and Learning to overcome them."

