"We fight almost every single day" - Jon Jones reveals Hasbulla kicked him in the mouth during wild reality show shoot in Thailand

Jon Jones recently shared a story about how Hasbulla kicked him in the mouth during their recent meeting.

'Bones' is currently in Thailand filming for the ALF Reality show, where he plays the role of a coach. During the shoot, the popular internet sensation Hasbulla also visited, and he met Jones. Soon after, videos and pictures of their encounter circulated widely.

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, the UFC heavyweight champion revealed that during their playful banter, Hasbulla kicked him in the mouth. Jones commented on the incident, saying:

"Me and Hasbulla have been having a great time. We fight almost every single day. Right now, I got a bloody lip. They may have kicked me in the mouth, but we have good times... He's very strong and he knows how to fight."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

Chael Sonnen doesn't want 'aspiring athletes' to follow Jon Jones' footsteps

Jon Jones is currently stalling a title unification fight versus Tom Aspinall. UFC CEO Dana White has said that the promotion could book the title unification fight for 2025. However, there have been no official announcements from the promotion yet.

As Jones spends time away from the UFC octagon in Thailand, several notable figures in the UFC have commented on the situation. In a recent conversation on the Good Guy/Bad Guy show, Chael Sonnen urged aspiring athletes not to follow in Jones' footsteps, saying:

"Every young aspiring athlete, every crazy father that aspires for their child to be a great athlete, do not copy Jon Jones. Do not go out and do what Jon did and think you're going to get the same result. Do not take time off, don't leave belts behind, don't sit for three years.... I mean, I can't say enough things... I'm being literal, you can’t take time off in this sport. He takes years off."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (3:32):

Since becoming the UFC heavyweight champion in Mar. 2023, Jones has only defended his title once, defeating Stipe Miocic via TKO at UFC 309 last year.

