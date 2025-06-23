Dana White recently provided more clarity on the negotiations for a heavyweight title clash between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall and confirmed that the wheels were in motion to make it reality. White noted that there was already a deal in place, but 'Bones' decided to change his mind and stepped away.

Jones and Aspinall have been linked to a title unification bout since last November, which caused plenty of uncertainty in the heavyweight division. White, at numerous media availabilities, had stated that the fight would happen this year and that 'Bones' wanted to fight the Englishman.

Despite the confidence, that changed last Saturday as White announced that Jones had officially retired and Aspinall would be promoted to heavyweight champion.

Championship Rounds posted a clip via The Mac Life from White's latest media scrum, which shows him providing more details on the Jones vs. Aspinall fight falling through. The UFC CEO confirmed that both fighters agreed to fight and that 'Bones' financial requests were granted. He said:

"The fight was done, we had the fight done a long time ago. So, why [Jones] decided not to fight? You guys will have to ask him that... He was offered what he deserves for that fight."

Check out Championship Rounds' post featuring Dana White's comments below:

Dana White reveals what's next for Tom Aspinall

Dana White also provided more clarity by revealing what's next for Tom Aspinall now that he has been promoted to heavyweight champion.

In the aforementioned press scrum, White mentioned that Aspinall will be on hand during International Fight Week and will use that time to target a date and challenger for his first official title defense:

"I'll be back in Vegas [for International Fight Week] and Tom will be there all next week, so we'll sit down with him, see what he's thinking, what he wants to do. He's been great through this whole thing and literally said, 'I'll fight whoever you guys tell me to fight. I'm ready to go'. So, I'm looking forward to the Tom Aspinall era."

Check out the full video featuring Dana White's comments [2:55] below:

