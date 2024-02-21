“We forgot to attack him” - Lito Adiwang says Joshua Pacio failed to ‘utilize strength’ in first Jarred Brooks fight

Lito Adiwang believes former stablemate Joshua Pacio was too focused on what Jarred Brooks brought to the table in their ONE 164 meeting in December 2022.

The SOMA Fight Club affiliate remains sure that his longtime training partner could have reeled in a different result versus 'The Monkey God' if he had stuck to his strengths while keeping a tab on things within his control.

However, with no benefit of dwelling in the past, 'Thunder Kid' knows the former strawweight MMA king has it in him to gain redemption at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Lito Adiwang recounted:

"In the first fight, I think we focused too much on Jarred’s strengths and we forgot Joshua’s strengths. We were so focused on Jarred’s wrestling that we forgot to attack him and we forgot to utilize our strength."

True enough, that proved to be the difference when the two warriors treated fans to a five-round war inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

For large periods of the tie, Brooks played the role of the tormenter against a somewhat patient Pacio.

When 'The Passion' started getting into a rhythm, the Mash Fight Team affiliate cut him in his tracks, dishing out a solid plan in the offense and defense on his way to 26 pounds of gold.

After a year of back-and-forth, the pair will run it back star in the co-main event of ONE 166: Qatar.

The entire card, which marks ONE Championship's debut in the region, will go down inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Lito Adiwang eager to face the winner of Pacio-Brooks

After picking up his third straight victory against hardy Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19, Lito Adiwang believes he has positioned himself on the right path to a world title opportunity.

With three successive victories against top-caliber opponents – Jeremy Miado, Adrian Mattheis, and Williams – the athlete from Baguio City is certainly on the right track to the top of the mountain.

In fact, Lito Adiwang is more than ready to take on the winner of the strawweight MMA world title tussle at ONE 166: Qatar, even if it means facing his former training partner, Pacio, on the global stage of ONE sometime in the future.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free.