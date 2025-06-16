"We go to the house party to watch fights" - When Kamaru Usman credited "friend" Jon Jones for getting him into MMA

Kamaru Usman appeared on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, where he shared that UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones introduced him to MMA during his college days.

Usman turned back the clock by securing a unanimous decision victory against serious contender, Joaquin Buckley, this past weekend. He now has his sights set on reclaiming UFC gold later this year. On the flipside, Jones remains in the center of the drama surrounding the heavyweight championship, as his potential title unification bout against Aspinall remains up in the air.

The friendship between Usman and Jones goes way back in time. During the sit-down, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' stated that Jones introduced him to MMA, and he used to visit 'Bones' in Iowa to watch fights on television during his freshman college year.

"I got into MMA in college. When I went to college, my freshman year was the first time I saw the sport of mixed martial arts on television. On my fall break, I went up to Fort Dodge, Iowa, to visit my friend at the time, Jon Jones, who was a freshman in school there. So, I go to visit him, and while we are there, we get invited to this house party by some friend of the team to come and watch fights."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (14:09):

Kamaru Usman shuts down critics after vintage win at UFC Atlanta

Kamaru Usman used his experience and grappling prowess to cruise past Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta this past weekend. He delivered a strong message during the post-fight octagon interview, shutting down the doubters once and for all.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' was on the receiving end of heavy criticism over the years due to his three-fight losing streak. However, he delivered a vintage performance in his last fight, proving that he still belongs amongst the elite welterweights.

Usman shed light on his struggles leading up to the fight and ended the interview by stating that he always was and always will be the 'boogeyman' in the division.

Check out Kamaru Usman's octagon interview below:

