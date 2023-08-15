“We out here going commando” - Former UFC champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk flashes bum in new social media video, fans react

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk holds a prominent position as one of the promotion's most renowned and accomplished fighters. In June 2022, she concluded her illustrious combat sports journey by declaring her retirement after a knockout defeat to Zhang Weili at UFC 275.

Expand Tweet

However, Jędrzejczyk disclosed that she had been considering a comeback to combat sports earlier this year. Unfortunately, her intentions were thwarted by an injury she sustained during training at the American Top Team gym.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk recently posted a video on her Instagram account. The video featured the 35-year-old Polish fighter running on farmland, and at one moment, she accidentally revealed her bum.

Check out the video below:

The video swiftly captured the interest of her fans, who conveyed their admiration for the former champion with a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Let her cook."

Another wrote:

"She can do no wrong."

Check out some more reactions below:

"We out here going commando JJ Champion?!"

"She knows what she’s doing."

"She a grown woman last time I checked."

"That is Joanna. She does what she wants."

"Don't ask why. Enjoy that it happened lol."

"Is it just me or are you getting sexier by the day 🔥"

"You amaze me more every day."

Credits: Joanna Jędrzejczyk on Instagram

Joanna Jędrzejczyk peaceful in retirement rejects talks for a UFC comeback

Joanna Jędrzejczyk expressed doubt over her choice to step away from active competition last year. The Pole grappled with the idea of retiring and suggested that a return might be in the cards.

The former UFC strawweight champion even engaged in training with the same fervor she would have for a fight preparation, but unfortunately, a persistent shoulder problem resurfaced and hindered her plans.

During an interview with MMA Junkie last month, Jędrzejczyk stated:

"I was back to American Top Team at the beginning of this year, at the end of January and I wanted to see if I was able to be back and train really hard. I was training really hard for two, three times a day for 13 weeks. Everyone was asking if I was coming back and coming out of retirement. Honestly, I wanted to be back. I wanted to give myself one more chance. But then my (shoulder injury) happened again, it came back with double the power it used to hurt before."

She added:

"I got really sad. Very emotional. But I got calmness in my heart and soul. It’s what I was looking for, for eight months after I retired. I feel like I’m in the spot where I’m not chasing this anymore."

Check out Jędrzejczyk's comments below (from 2:47 ):