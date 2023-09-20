“We did good” - Aljamain Sterling breaks silence on UFC 292’s stellar success, calls it ‘one of the most selling bantamweight title fights in history’

Aljamain Sterling revealed how his UFC 292 mega-fight with Sean O'Malley performed at the PPV.

The last bantamweight title fight between 'Funk Master' and 'Suga' was one of the highly anticipated contests. On one hand, MMA fans were eager to see whether O'Malley could handle the pressure and wrestling of Sterling and become the UFC champion. On the other, Sterling's fourth title defense and bantamweight legacy kept them interested in the bout.

The former bantamweight UFC champion Aljamain Sterling appeared on the MMA Hour and talked about his recent loss to Sean O'Malley. He looked at the positive sides of things after he made a quick turnaround that probably cost him his title.

"[Sean] O'Malley was like the wannabe knockoff Conor McGregor, so I was like let me ride the coattails and see what I could get out of this and I think we did pretty good on the PPV points. So, I'm happy with that side of the record for the most-selling bantamweight title fight in history," Aljamain Sterling said.

"We did good. We got a projection and the projection is pretty nice man. So, I'm happy," Sterling responeded after journalist Ariel Helwani asked for the exact numbers.

While Aljamain Sterling was reluctant to reveal the exact PPV buys, he confirmed it was heading in the right direction.

Before Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, and Sean O'Malley addressed UFC 292 PPV buys

UFC 292 was the first event headlined by Sean O'Malley. 'Suga' was always seen as the next big superstar in the UFC. Thus, PPV buys became a hot topic after his definitive win over one of the greatest UFC bantamweight champions.

Henry Cejudo, a former two-weight UFC champion, claimed that UFC 292 generated around 350K PPV buys. However, the champion O'Malley came out in response and revealed that the UFC told him the event crossed 570K PPV buys.

Even Cejudo's claimed numbers are not bad, considering this was O'Malley's first PPV event as a headliner. Also, he was coming in as a challenger and didn't receive PPV points.

It would be interesting to see how well Sean O'Malley performs in his future PPVs.