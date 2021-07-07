'We got more buys than any fight in UFC history' - Dana White claims UFC 264 is set to be the biggest PPV in promotion's history

UFC president Dana White claims UFC 264 will set the record for the biggest pay-per-view in UFC history. A much-anticipated trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier headlines the event, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10.

In a recent interview with The MacLife, Dana White said UFC 264 is definitely going to be the biggest pay-per-view of the year, and it could also be the biggest PPV in UFC history. White revealed that UFC 264 has already done more pre-buys than any other event in the promotion's history and predicted that the PPV will make about two to three million buys when it's all said and done.

Dana White also credited the hype surrounding UFC 264 to the fact that it is headlined by a huge trilogy fight between two of the best lightweights on the planet. He also rightly hailed McGregor for his immense popularity as a global icon in the world of combat sports. Whenever McGregor fights, records are shattered in terms of PPV buys.

"I was like, 'listen, if the kid can fight, if he can hang, he's going to be a huge superstar', and he is. This kid is a global superstar. This fight this weekend has more celebrities coming than any fight ever. We got more pre-buys than any fight in UFC history. I've been saying to fans, if you know you're buying this fight Saturday night, do it now. Do it this week. Don't do it on Saturday, you know, two-three million trying to buy it at the same time."

Conor McGregor is the king of UFC pay-per-views

If this truly is the case, UFC 264 will replace UFC 229 as the highest-selling PPV ever. UFC 229 featured a much-awaited clash between arch-rivals Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Like UFC 229, UFC 264 will also take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

One thing is for sure, 'The Notorious' will always sell fights like no one else ever can. McGregor has headlined the top-five highest grossing PPVs in promotional history and is about to add another to that list with UFC 264. Say what you want; Conor McGregor is truly a phenomenon in the fight business.

