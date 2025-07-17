“We got a little bit lost” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues admits missteps against Johanna Persson made fight tougher than necessary

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil knows she was just in a real fight, despite her third-round finish of Sweden's Johanna Persson last weekend.
Rodrigues delivered a masterful performance, authoring an impressive knockout victory over another game challenger at ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video. But the Brazilian mom-champ will be the first to admit that it wasn't entirely a walk in the park.
In fact, the 27-year-old based out of Phuket, Thailand, says Persson made the fight much tougher than she had expected.
Speaking to the media at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video post-fight interviews, Rodrigues bared her gameplan for the fight, and the adversity she faced against Persson.
The 27-year-old said:
"The plan was like this. We just wanted to control the distance, but in round two, we got a little bit lost, but in round three, okay, we found ourselves, and then we found it."
ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video went down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, July 12th.
Fans in the United States and Canada can view the event via replay on Amazon Prime Video.
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues credits coaching staff for giving her fight-winning adjustments: "They told me what to do"
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues may have been the one delivering the fight-ending blows on Saturday at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, but she wasn't alone in her efforts.
In fact, the 27-year-old gives full credit to her coaches and cornermen for helping her achieve victory.
She said:
"In the last round, the third round, I listened to my corner. They told me what to do, and then everything worked. And then I found myself finishing the fight."
